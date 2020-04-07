Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 692,102 Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 692,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,016,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Actuant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant during the 4th quarter worth $103,856,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,435,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,752,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,797,000.

EPAC opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Actuant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. G.Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

