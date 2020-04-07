Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $19,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Filament LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Filament LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,723,000.

VNQI opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

