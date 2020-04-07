Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 173,761 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Terreno Realty worth $19,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.