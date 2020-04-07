Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,838 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Huron Consulting Group worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $969.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

