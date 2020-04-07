Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 233,513 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 233,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $309.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXL. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

