Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,992 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,947,000.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.86 per share, with a total value of $51,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

