Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,561 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Westlake Chemical worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Roger L. Kearns purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. 72.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

