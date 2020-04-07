Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $18.66 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Ascendis Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 921.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 86,185 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,200,000.

Shares of ASND opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

