Bank of Stockton Buys 2,762 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank of Stockton owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $156.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9947 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

