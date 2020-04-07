Bank of Stockton Has $5.88 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,055,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $265.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

