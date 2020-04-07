Bank of Stockton Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 150,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 376,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

