Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

OZK opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,534,000 after acquiring an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 13.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

