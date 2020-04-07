BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

BKU opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

