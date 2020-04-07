Barclays Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of VRNS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,386. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,613. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

