Barclays Reiterates €315.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €315.00 ($366.28) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €288.85 ($335.87).

