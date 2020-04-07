Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

