Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

