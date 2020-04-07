Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Barnes Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.46.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE B traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 64,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,620. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.