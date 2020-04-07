Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.27 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 14.63%. On average, analysts predict that Basf will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

