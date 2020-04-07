Basic Attention Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.20 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CPDAX, Vebitcoin and Binance. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $241.34 million and approximately $97.20 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.02593977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00205725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,443,992,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LATOKEN, Upbit, Kyber Network, ABCC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Koinex, BitBay, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Binance, Livecoin, Huobi, Zebpay, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, CPDAX, IDCM, DDEX, IDEX, ZB.COM, GOPAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

