Bata Hits Market Cap of $36,293.69 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bata has a market cap of $36,293.69 and approximately $78.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00632812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007654 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

