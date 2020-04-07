Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,181,311,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $601,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

