Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.10 ($75.70).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €50.34 ($58.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 1-year high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

