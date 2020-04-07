Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Cut to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 106,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,180. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 3.15. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1,420.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,469,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,313,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,752,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,700 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.