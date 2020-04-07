Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,604,292 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,138.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 41.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.39% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $769,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. 33,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,396. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.