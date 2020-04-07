Beacon Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 3.35% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $82,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,005,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,761. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.79.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

