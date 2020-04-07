Beacon Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 4.3% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.67% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $79,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

VCR traded up $5.23 on Tuesday, reaching $153.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $180.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

