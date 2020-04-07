Beacon Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 224.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 9.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 11.81% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $171,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,358,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.23. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.