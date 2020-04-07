Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $82.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.60% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $82,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after acquiring an additional 43,269 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after buying an additional 50,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,512,000.

VFH traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

