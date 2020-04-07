Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $82.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 6.39% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $82,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 163,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,173. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $135.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.72.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.