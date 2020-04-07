Beacon Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $83,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 53,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 45,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,853. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

