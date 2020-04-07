Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,040,204 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24,771.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,144,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,922,000 after buying an additional 674,765 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.83. 13,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,494. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $117.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

