Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,172,605 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BIV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 415,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,503. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

