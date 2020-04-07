Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 575,260 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.22% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $82,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,515. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

