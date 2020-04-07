Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 789,151 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 4.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 4.91% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $83,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VOX stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,591. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

