Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. 24,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,901. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $915.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,521 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

