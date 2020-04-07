Beam (BEAM) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Beam has a total market cap of $16.93 million and $120.81 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003895 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005088 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 59,249,240 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

