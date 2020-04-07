Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Announces GBX 0.90 Dividend

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 97.66 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.53. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 million and a PE ratio of 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39.

BEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

