Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. 113,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

