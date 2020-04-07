Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of BDRFF remained flat at $$93.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. Beiersdorf has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $122.78.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

