BellRing Brands’ (NYSE:BRBR) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 14th

BellRing Brands’ (NYSE:BRBR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 14th. BellRing Brands had issued 34,285,714 shares in its IPO on October 17th. The total size of the offering was $479,999,996 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

