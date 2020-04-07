Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €51.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.05 ($64.02).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €45.01 ($52.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 52 week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.77.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

