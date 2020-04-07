Berenberg Bank Reiterates €232.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €231.27 ($268.91).

Shares of ALV stock traded up €4.28 ($4.98) on Tuesday, hitting €162.64 ($189.12). 2,730,972 shares of the stock traded hands. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company’s fifty day moving average is €175.56 and its 200 day moving average is €207.44.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

