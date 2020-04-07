Bernadette M. Sohler Sells 429 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 89,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $987.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $3,703,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 397.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Middlesex Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

