Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDT. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bertrandt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.75 ($45.06).

Shares of ETR BDT opened at €33.75 ($39.24) on Tuesday. Bertrandt has a fifty-two week low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a fifty-two week high of €73.80 ($85.81). The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07. The firm has a market cap of $320.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.89.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

