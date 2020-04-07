Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BYND. BidaskClub upgraded Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.52.

Shares of BYND traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,600. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -59.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,537,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

