BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,317,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of BGC Partners worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,031,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 1,006,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGCP. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $763.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.