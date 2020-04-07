BHP Group (LON:BHP) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,900 ($24.99). Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,679.64 ($22.09).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,317.80 ($17.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,328.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,626.90. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

