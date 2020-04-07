BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,896,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,302,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.