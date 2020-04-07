BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS BGAOF remained flat at $$23.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00.

About BHP Group

